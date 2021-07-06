Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRU shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

TSE MRU traded down C$0.48 on Tuesday, reaching C$59.07. 80,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,448. The stock has a market cap of C$14.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$58.20. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$52.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that Metro will post 3.7199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

