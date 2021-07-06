Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.74

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.74 and traded as high as $48.41. Metro shares last traded at $48.19, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

MTRAF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Metro from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

