Metronome (MET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $75,684.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 6th. Metronome has a total market cap of $36.91 million and approximately $75,684.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metronome has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $3.10 or 0.00009099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00046478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00134663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00166410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,951.38 or 0.99600949 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.55 or 0.00949168 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,188,686 coins and its circulating supply is 11,902,312 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars.

