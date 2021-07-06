MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,562 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,133,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,676,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,075 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 13,851.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,825,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,147,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,599,000 after buying an additional 1,975,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,365,000 after buying an additional 1,611,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE MTG opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.