Michael J. Labarre Sells 40,315 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $46.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,553. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HALO. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

