Michael Kent Robinson Sells 1,000 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $13,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Kent Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $14,940.00.

Shares of CFB stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. 2,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,851. The company has a market capitalization of $696.85 million, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.39. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFB. Raymond James raised their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $8,786,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after acquiring an additional 380,789 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 194,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 142,114 shares in the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

