Michael Stock Sells 43,000 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $635,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,487. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,208 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,090 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after purchasing an additional 542,600 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,015,000. Finally, Towle & Co. purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,554,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.