Micro Focus International plc Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Micro Focus International has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Micro Focus International to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Shares of NYSE MFGP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 1,365,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,465. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Micro Focus International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

