MicroBitcoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $728,980.13 and $43.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

