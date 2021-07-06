Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.93.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Micron Technology stock opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.90. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,892 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,161 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

