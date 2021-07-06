Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Northern Trust Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,762,724 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,452,376 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.9% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Microsoft worth $21,163,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 839.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.65 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $278.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

