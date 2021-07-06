Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Increased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,734 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.6% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.65 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $278.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.