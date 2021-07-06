Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,359 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.3% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $76,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $277.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $278.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

