Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.350-$6.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.530-$1.690 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.82.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $170.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.99. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $108.63 and a 52 week high of $172.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.76%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

