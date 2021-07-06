MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) 1-Day Volume Hits $187,437.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $5.10 or 0.00014900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $54.80 million and approximately $187,437.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00394592 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003272 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.92 or 0.01359150 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,751,289 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.