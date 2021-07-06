Mina Price Reaches $1.35 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00003958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $229.07 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 169,615,015 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

