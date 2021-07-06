Minerco (OTCMKTS:MINE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Minerco shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 31,475,600 shares trading hands.

About Minerco (OTCMKTS:MINE)

Minerco, Inc is a cutting-edge brand management and holding company, which specializes in the development of beverage, entertainment, and related ancillary brands. Its brands include VitaminFIZZ, and The Herbal Collection. The company was founded on June 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Katy, TX.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.