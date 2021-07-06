Mirrored Amazon Hits Market Capitalization of $33.26 Million (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,671.45 or 0.10799841 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Amazon has a market cap of $33.26 million and approximately $381,257.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00135175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00166430 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,931.25 or 0.99811352 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.95 or 0.00952921 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Coin Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 9,058 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Amazon Coin Trading

