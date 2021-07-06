Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Hits One Day Volume of $184,834.00

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market cap of $31.47 million and approximately $184,834.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be bought for $280.29 or 0.00819089 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00047934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00134990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00168193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,247.19 or 1.00080750 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00957289 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 112,293 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance

