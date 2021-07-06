Mirrored Tesla Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be purchased for approximately $662.03 or 0.01942467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $30.13 million and $767,507.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00047580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00134082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00166949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,077.74 or 0.99988122 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.28 or 0.00951470 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 45,510 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

