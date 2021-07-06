Mist Reaches Market Cap of $1.52 Million (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Mist coin can now be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mist has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. Mist has a market cap of $1.52 million and $3,327.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00058846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.35 or 0.00959138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045154 BTC.

Mist Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

