Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 171,170.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,302,088 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300,160 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 67,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 65,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 45.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFG opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 14.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

