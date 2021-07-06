MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.23% of MKS Instruments worth $23,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.10.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $168.52 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.78 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.87.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

