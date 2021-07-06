MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 12,379 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $37,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $202.02. 2,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,902. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $144.42 and a 1-year high of $203.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.47.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.