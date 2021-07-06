MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,294 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,304,652.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $164,353,955. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $2,575.72. The stock had a trading volume of 26,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,871. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,576.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,433.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

