MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 18,257 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $113,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avenir Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $396.00. The company had a trading volume of 218,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,982. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $386.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $285.41 and a fifty-two week high of $399.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.