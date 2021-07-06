MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 252,298 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $64,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,658 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 760,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,460,000 after acquiring an additional 825,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,031 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.20. 6,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,701. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

