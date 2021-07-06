MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 47,492 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,962 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,492 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $31,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 81.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at $213,521,719.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

WMT stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.70. 178,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,064,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

