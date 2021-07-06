MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,737 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $36,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $596.63. 30,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.29 and a twelve month high of $594.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

