MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,635 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $30,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after buying an additional 1,164,537 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 792.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after purchasing an additional 514,492 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433,057.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 372,429 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,796,000. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,001.4% during the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 303,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.42. 7,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,667. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

