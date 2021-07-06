MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,912 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $42,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.22. The company had a trading volume of 109,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,609. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.38. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.