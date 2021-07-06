MML Investors Services LLC Buys 10,386 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $51,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.85. 66,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,391. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,582,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,493 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,871. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

