MML Investors Services LLC Buys 18,809 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.28% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $51,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 417,322 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 569.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after buying an additional 312,335 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,064,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,729,000 after buying an additional 154,923 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,675,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $120.96. The stock had a trading volume of 29,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,714. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $87.62 and a 52-week high of $128.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.60.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

