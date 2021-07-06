MML Investors Services LLC Buys 3,701 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.32. 68,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,494. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $134.05 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

