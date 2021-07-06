MML Investors Services LLC Buys 4,750 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $148,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock traded up $128.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,639.94. 199,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,330.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

