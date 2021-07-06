MML Investors Services LLC Buys 6,770 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $52,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,540,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 670,199 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,704,000 after purchasing an additional 653,310 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,701,000.

VTI stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.66. 104,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,090,648. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.42. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $157.28 and a 12 month high of $225.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

