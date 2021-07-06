MML Investors Services LLC Buys 901 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $29,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,725,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,551,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after acquiring an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $15,407,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,518,000.

VBK traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,594. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $194.84 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

