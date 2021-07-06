MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,678 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $31,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $17.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $661.55. 457,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,505,866. The firm has a market cap of $637.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $631.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.21 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total transaction of $6,978,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,289,526.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,466 shares of company stock valued at $66,708,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.57.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

