MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2,553.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,774,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707,951 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 0.9% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $90,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9,401.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 60,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 33,573 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,377 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

