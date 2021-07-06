MML Investors Services LLC Has $112.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,036,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,095 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.17% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $112,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after buying an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 900,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,746,000 after buying an additional 388,677 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $109.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,471. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $64.96 and a one year high of $116.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.25.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

