MML Investors Services LLC Has $24.73 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 1,245.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872,664 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 1.17% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $24,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 65,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,425. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

