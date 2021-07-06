MML Investors Services LLC Has $26.14 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.10% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $26,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.09. 234,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,760. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.18 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.