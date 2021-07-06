MML Investors Services LLC Has $26.28 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $26,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $547,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,696,000 after acquiring an additional 978,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $157.70. 134,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,990. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.54. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $110.32 and a 12-month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

