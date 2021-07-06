MML Investors Services LLC Has $27.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $27,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded down $4.25 on Tuesday, hitting $306.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,848. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.42. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $201.41 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

