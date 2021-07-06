MML Investors Services LLC Has $43.89 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,034 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $43,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.65. The company had a trading volume of 587,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,790,740. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.