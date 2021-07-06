MML Investors Services LLC Has $63.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,775 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.6% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $63,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,002,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,293,000 after acquiring an additional 339,896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,719,280 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.89.

