MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,742 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $29,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.80. The stock had a trading volume of 29,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.25. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

