MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,995 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $55,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.44. 2,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,130. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $142.10 and a 52 week high of $228.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.72.

