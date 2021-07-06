MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $79,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 893.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,412,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

GOOGL stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,501.72. 37,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,511. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,508.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,372.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

