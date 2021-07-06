MML Investors Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 999,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,231,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned 1.23% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.06. 13,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,087. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

